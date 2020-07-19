Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th.

Pioneer Municipal High has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 40.3% per year over the last three years.

MAV stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. Pioneer Municipal High has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Pioneer Municipal High to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

Pioneer Municipal High Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

