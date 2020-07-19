Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RYI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryerson from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $213.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.83. Ryerson has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 33.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryerson will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ryerson news, Director Stephen P. Larson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 670,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 254,387 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 500,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 126,176 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ryerson by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 105,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ryerson by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 17,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

