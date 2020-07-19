Scotiabank Boosts Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target to $72.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $70.76 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $82.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth about $100,000. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

