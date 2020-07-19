Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will announce sales of $86.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.20 million and the lowest is $86.04 million. Smartsheet reported sales of $64.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year sales of $365.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $360.58 million to $371.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $473.65 million, with estimates ranging from $446.60 million to $491.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMAR. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $846,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 746,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,103,333.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $2,210,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,282,907.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 502,570 shares of company stock worth $25,986,938 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,772,000. AXA purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,076,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 164,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 63,095 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMAR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.52. 1,171,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,939. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $60.45. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.15 and a beta of 1.60.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

