Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $28.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.58.

SNAP stock opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 1.79.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $143,951.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,712.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,877,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $65,135,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,322,882 shares in the company, valued at $929,424,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,261,018 shares of company stock worth $154,186,438 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,897,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 70.1% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 2,335.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit