Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $28.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.58.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP stock opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 1.79.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $143,951.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,712.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,877,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $65,135,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,322,882 shares in the company, valued at $929,424,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,261,018 shares of company stock worth $154,186,438 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,897,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 70.1% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 2,335.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.