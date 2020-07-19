Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $243.00 at JMP Securities

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $200.00 to $243.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TWLO. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.95.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $238.57 on Wednesday. Twilio has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $247.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of -88.36 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $3,832,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $633,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 547,195 shares of company stock valued at $106,158,956. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Twilio by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

