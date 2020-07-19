Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Increased to $194.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.84.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $181.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $122.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.24.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

