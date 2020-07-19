United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $917.47 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) will announce $917.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $938.00 million and the lowest is $879.62 million. United States Cellular reported sales of $973.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year sales of $3.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $963.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.30 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United States Cellular from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

In other news, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 60,000 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,291,085.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 40,000 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $1,366,800.00. Insiders have sold 127,773 shares of company stock valued at $4,290,446 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the first quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 152.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 762.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 16.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USM stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $32.06. 109,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,807. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.60. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $49.53.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

