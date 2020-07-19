WNS (NYSE:WNS) Issues Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS) updated its second quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.46-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $198-208 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.38 million.WNS also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.46-0.58 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WNS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on WNS from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of WNS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of WNS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.64.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. WNS has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $75.86. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.41.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.32 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

