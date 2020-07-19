WNS (NYSE:WNS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

WNS (NYSE:WNS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.32 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 20.82%. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. WNS updated its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.46-0.58 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.46-0.58 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $63.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.25. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $77.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of WNS from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of WNS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on WNS from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on WNS from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.64.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

