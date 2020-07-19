Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.46 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mercer International.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on MERC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercer International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in Mercer International by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 598,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 68,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mercer International by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 41,448 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mercer International during the first quarter worth about $1,471,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Mercer International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Mercer International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

MERC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.01. 108,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,909. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $527.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -325.00%.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

