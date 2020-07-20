$222.93 Million in Sales Expected for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report sales of $222.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $222.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $223.40 million. United Bankshares reported sales of $190.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year sales of $903.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $893.54 million to $912.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $927.45 million, with estimates ranging from $924.20 million to $930.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $178.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.91 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 7.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBSI. Raymond James lowered shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.30.

In other United Bankshares news, insider Craige L. Smith sold 8,500 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary G. White bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.63 per share, with a total value of $55,112.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,030. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.43. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $40.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

