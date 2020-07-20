275,535 Shares in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Acquired by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 275,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,479,000. Potlatchdeltic makes up 3.0% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Potlatchdeltic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 10,041.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Potlatchdeltic during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

PCH traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $41.33. 174,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,807. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average of $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 87.94 and a beta of 1.33. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $45.42.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.91 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

In related news, Director Larry Peiros acquired 6,500 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCH. Zacks Investment Research raised Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

