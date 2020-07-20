278,500 Shares in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Purchased by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 278,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,397,000. Charles Schwab makes up about 2.7% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,681,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,082,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,256 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 227.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,307,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,815,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,345,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568,071 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 18.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,995,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,439,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,629 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $437,618.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $394,630.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,846.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.84. 9,564,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,568,706. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Compass Point cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

