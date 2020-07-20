347,929 Shares in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Purchased by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 347,929 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,782,000. Citizens Financial Group accounts for approximately 2.5% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Citizens Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 251.3% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 146.7% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 34.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Charles John Koch bought 5,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,138.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.67. 5,046,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,180,135. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.57.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

CFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.