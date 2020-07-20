3,950 Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Acquired by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,851 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,702 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,980 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UHS traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,549. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $157.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.52 and a 200-day moving average of $112.77.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.79.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

