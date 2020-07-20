45,475 Shares in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Bought by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,000. Cohen & Steers makes up about 0.9% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cohen & Steers as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102,919 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter worth $2,034,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the period. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cohen & Steers news, EVP Michele Nolty sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,651.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $1,315,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,266 shares in the company, valued at $7,645,349.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,947 shares of company stock worth $2,909,148 over the last three months. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Bank of America raised Cohen & Steers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of CNS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.73. The stock had a trading volume of 88,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.29. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $78.23.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 54.04%. The company had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

