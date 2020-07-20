$690.38 Million in Sales Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to post sales of $690.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $604.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $817.00 million. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $962.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year sales of $3.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.15). Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

URBN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,761,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,987. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.50 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 81.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 72.2% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

