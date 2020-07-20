Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Nepsis Inc.

Nepsis Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 3.2% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,182,597,000 after buying an additional 19,615,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $884,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,707 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,690,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $486,223,000 after purchasing an additional 347,213 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $407,296,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $790,311,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.71.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $8,314,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,635,928.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $2,274,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $72,911,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 386,000 shares of company stock worth $21,238,180 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.46. 44,710,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,249,195. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $59.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.63, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

