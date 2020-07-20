Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) is Versant Venture Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Versant Venture Management LLC reduced its position in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,003,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 64,341 shares during the period. Adverum Biotechnologies comprises approximately 21.0% of Versant Venture Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Versant Venture Management LLC owned 8.72% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $146,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $71,054,000. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,991,000. Frazier Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 376.4% in the 1st quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,278,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,985 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,715,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after acquiring an additional 610,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $90,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Leone D. Patterson sold 13,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $325,060.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 110,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,843.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,225 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ADVM shares. BidaskClub cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.56.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.38. 856,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,704. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 17.92, a quick ratio of 17.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

