American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Boosts Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP owned 0.09% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,537,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,675 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 362,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 30,892 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 246,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after buying an additional 15,629 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 232,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 151,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 472.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 207,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 171,099 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHSC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.96. 17,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,746. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $29.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average of $23.65.

