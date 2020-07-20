American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Cuts Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP cut its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 71.2% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $3,798,000.00. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 156,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $2,912,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,229,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,062,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 581,569 shares of company stock valued at $11,012,033. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MPW. Mizuho downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

MPW stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,383,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,697. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.30. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $294.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.09 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

