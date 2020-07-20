American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Grows Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.1% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLT traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.19. 6,907,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,921,430. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.03. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $130.51 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.