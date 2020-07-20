American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 30.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 3.6% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 30,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 13.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 5.4% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ETV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.22. 196,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,122. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd.

In related news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $147,744.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,905,725.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

