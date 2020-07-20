American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,330,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,303,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,493,000 after buying an additional 27,680 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 816,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,298,000 after buying an additional 138,226 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 605,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,852,000 after buying an additional 51,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 591,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,734,000 after buying an additional 26,634 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,996. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.79.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

