American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $264,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $648,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 475,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after acquiring an additional 27,309 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,819,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,070,000 after acquiring an additional 123,903 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.16. The stock had a trading volume of 221,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,821. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $22.21.

