American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 1,750 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 554.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCN stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $21.83. The company had a trading volume of 169,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,035. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.35. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $22.55.

