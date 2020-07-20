American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 1,945 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 2.3% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,992,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,776,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,911,029 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,387,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,029,000 after purchasing an additional 741,227 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 524.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,524,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,438,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,606,000 after buying an additional 811,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,846,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,619,000 after buying an additional 1,389,374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $116.48. 2,062,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,881,486. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.49. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

