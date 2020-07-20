American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 275 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 1.2% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

SDY stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.18. The stock had a trading volume of 484,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,917. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $108.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.37.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

