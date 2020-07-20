American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 60 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lessened its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 41,190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 61,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 61,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

iShares US Technology ETF stock traded up $7.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $284.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,721. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.88. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $175.25 and a 52-week high of $286.42.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

