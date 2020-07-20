American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 7,079 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,079 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP owned about 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 77.9% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.05. 219,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,785. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $24.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.