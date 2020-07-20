American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 760 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,033,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,743,600. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $132.30 and a 1-year high of $171.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.33 and a 200 day moving average of $156.22.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.