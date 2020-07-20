American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Takes Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,545 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,291,959 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $170,602,000 after acquiring an additional 306,551 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 592,827 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $78,277,000 after purchasing an additional 88,965 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 50,226 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $56,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,067 shares of company stock valued at $23,676,534. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock traded up $3.22 on Monday, hitting $141.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.94. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $142.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.61.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.17.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

