Analysts Set Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) PT at $25.00

Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVST shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Envista from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Envista from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Envista from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of NVST traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.44. The stock had a trading volume of 38,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,317. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.34. Envista has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $547.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.07 million. Envista’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

