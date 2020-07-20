Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Benefytt Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.51. Benefytt Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefytt Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Benefytt Technologies.

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). Benefytt Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $71.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.86 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BFYT. Northland Securities cut Benefytt Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. B. Riley cut their target price on Benefytt Technologies from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink lowered Benefytt Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Benefytt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Benefytt Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Benefytt Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Benefytt Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,347,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Benefytt Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Benefytt Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BFYT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,456. Benefytt Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $441.56 million, a P/E ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98.

Benefytt Technologies Company Profile

Benefytt Technologies, Inc engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products.

