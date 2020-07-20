Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Tops $0.0026 on Top Exchanges

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $193,942.22 and approximately $7.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00460314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012768 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 111.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001266 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000480 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.