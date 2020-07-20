Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 9,988 The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in The Western Union in the first quarter worth $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 478.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the period.

WU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra reduced their price target on The Western Union from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of The Western Union from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on The Western Union from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $70,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

WU stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,315,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,371,184. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.89. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.45.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,692.22%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

