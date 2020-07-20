Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 1.5% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,723.00.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $18.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,713.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,810. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,673.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1,653.15. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

