Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial makes up 0.7% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Tompkins Financial worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 88.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 25.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.18. 31,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,722. Tompkins Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $53.32 and a twelve month high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $71.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

