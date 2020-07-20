Brokerages Set US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) PT at $7.11

US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.11.

Several equities research analysts have commented on USX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.90 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

USX traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $6.66. 10,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,831. The firm has a market cap of $329.70 million, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 2.00. US Xpress Enterprises has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $432.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.49 million. On average, analysts predict that US Xpress Enterprises will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Max L. Fuller acquired 82,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $358,070.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon Beizer bought 6,000 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,805.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 96,331 shares of company stock valued at $427,468 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USX. THB Asset Management bought a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $2,859,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 32.8% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 3,338,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after buying an additional 824,923 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 994,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

