Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,595 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 3.4% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 9.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,034,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,998 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 21.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,308,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,524 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,638,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,693,000 after acquiring an additional 829,238 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,324,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,785 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,791,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,356,000 after acquiring an additional 843,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.35.

NYSE BAM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.30. 886,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,307. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $45.61. The company has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average is $44.45.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $16.59 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.