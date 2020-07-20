Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA trimmed its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up about 2.2% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $19,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,652,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,649,000 after acquiring an additional 110,015 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 815,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,728,000 after acquiring an additional 91,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 989,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,522,000 after acquiring an additional 29,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.84. 814,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,655. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $96.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.86.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.4097 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 37.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $89.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

