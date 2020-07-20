Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Receives $4.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Capitala Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of CPTA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 201,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.81. Capitala Finance has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 14.49 and a quick ratio of 14.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the second quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Capitala Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capitala Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Capitala Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

