Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Receives $4.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2020

Shares of Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Capitala Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of CPTA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 201,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.81. Capitala Finance has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 14.49 and a quick ratio of 14.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the second quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Capitala Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capitala Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Capitala Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Capitala Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitala Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit