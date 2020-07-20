Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,912,310,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,296,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,955,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,076,000 after buying an additional 2,157,830 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,435,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,662,000 after buying an additional 1,071,048 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,602,000 after buying an additional 1,023,938 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra raised Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.79.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.63. 2,476,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,509,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.33 and its 200-day moving average is $124.51.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

