Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

VUG stock traded up $4.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $216.11. 733,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,585. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.93. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $216.57.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

