Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2020

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 198,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,374,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 13.9% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.90. 3,684,755 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.29.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

