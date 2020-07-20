Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $1,724,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,767.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $1,152,581.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,464.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 465,225 shares of company stock worth $34,149,197. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,043. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $85.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.73 and its 200-day moving average is $72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.32.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.69.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.