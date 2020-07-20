Country Club Trust Company n.a. Acquires 371 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,289 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,201,000 after acquiring an additional 52,245 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $616,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,361,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.07.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $191.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,157,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600,517. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.31. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

