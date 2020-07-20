Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $8.18 Million Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. decreased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises about 1.2% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $8,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,397,000 after acquiring an additional 56,975 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 719,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,275,000 after purchasing an additional 48,728 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 20.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 65.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.50.

Shares of NYSE RY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.12. 746,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,089. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $82.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.63 and its 200 day moving average is $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 17.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.89%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

