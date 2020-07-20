Curtis Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 4.0% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after buying an additional 6,827,922 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,111,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,598,000 after buying an additional 3,736,364 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,963,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,824,000 after buying an additional 592,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,361,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,867,000 after buying an additional 551,096 shares during the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $7.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $266.78. The stock had a trading volume of 40,470,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,864,555. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $269.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.39 and a 200 day moving average of $221.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.